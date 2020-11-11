More California counties to reimpose coronavirus restrictions

California News

11 counties regress on business reopenings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More California counties are once again imposing restrictions to try to curb a resurgence of coronavirus.

The state is now seeing hospitalizations rise much the way they did in June when Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a statewide mask requirement.

State officials say three of the state's largest counties are among the 11 now taking a step back from reopening businesses and other public activities.

San Diego, Sacramento and Contra Costa counties all moved backwards. San Diego and Sacramento have regressed to the most stringent restrictions. Contra Costa moved one tier lower on the state’s four-tier, color-coded system.

Imperial County has yet to move out of the the state's lowest tier. Its cases are also rising again. The Imperial County Public Health Department will release specifics on its coronavirus status at a press conference Thursday afternoon.