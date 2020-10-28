Southern Californians allowed to go home

California News

Thousands evacuated in the face of major wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calmer winds Wednesday helped firefighters beat back the flames from two massive wildfires. That allowed thousands of evacuees to return home.

Emergency officials ordered nearly 100,000 people to leave their homes as fire spread through the brush hills above Orange County. They lifted that order for all Irvine residents Wednesday. However, it's still not safe for people in other areas to return home.

The Blue Ridge Fire started in Riverside County and quickly spread into Orange County. It's charred more than 14,000 acres and damaged at least ten of homes. Fire crews currently have it 16% contained.

The Silverado Fire is burning in another part of Orange County. It's blackened some 13,000 acres, but damaged no homes. Crews have it 25% surrounded.

The fires are burning relatively close to each other, but fire officials don't expect them to merge.