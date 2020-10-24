PG&E could cut power to a million customers this weekend

California News

Power cuts could begin Sunday in central and Northern California in anticipation of fire weather

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some one million people this weekend amid the most dangerous fire weather of the season.

PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning as high winds and low humidity increase the risk of downed power lines. Downed lines could spark wildfires in the region's dry brush and trees.

The cuts will affect customers in 38 counties. They could last into Tuesday.

PG&E equipment has been blamed for some of the most devastating fire in California in recent years, including the 2018 blaze that destroyed Paradise and killed 85 people.

So far this year, wildfires have destroyed nearly 9,100 buildings and killed 31 people.