California freezes 350,000 unemployment accounts for suspected fraud

California News

Fraudulent accounts nationwide rise amid coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The state of California has frozen at least 350,000 unemployment accounts due to suspected fraud.

The California Employment Development Department (CEDD) said it suspended debit cards for several reasons, including a high number of claims coming from a single address.

The claims were part of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. It offered benefits to people who wouldn't normally qualify for unemployment. The program expired on July 31. Congress has yet to pass a replacement bill.

California has process more than 15-million unemployment claims since March.