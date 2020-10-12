Small multi-family gatherings now okay in California

California News

State eases restrictions on outdoor get-togethers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom, (R-Calif.), says the state is easing restrictions on multi-household outdoor gatherings.

Up to three households can now socialize outside as long as everyone wears masks and follows other coronavirus safety precautions. State health officials previously discouraged any get-togethers involving people outside immediate family.

Gov. Newsom says the revised rules recognize the growing desire for people to socialize with relatives and close friends, especially with Halloween and the winter holidays approaching. He says the state hopes the ability to hold smaller gatherings outdoors will help prevent larger indoor parties.