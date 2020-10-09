Orphaned cub recovers from wildfire injuries

California News

Baby mountain lion found by firefighters in September

RAMONA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An orphaned mountain lion cub found by firefighters during a recent blaze near San Diego is showing signs of improvement.

The 12-week-old cub was unconscious and near death when fire crews discovered her near Idyllwild. Veterinarians with the San Diego Humane Society say the little lion was burned, starving, and severely dehydrated.

Vets at the organization's Project Wildlife center in Ramona have been nursing her back to health for the past five-weeks. They say her weight has doubled since her arrival.

The humane society plans to find the mountain lion cub a permanent home in a qualified wildlife facility as soon as she is healthy enough to make the move.