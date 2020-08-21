California wildfires claim at least 6 lives

California News

Thousands of people evacuated from their homes - NBC's Jennifer Bjorkland reports

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NEW News) - Three major collections of fires continue to threaten tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay area and central California.

Officials expect to make more evacuation orders as hot and gusty winds extend into Friday.

State fire officials say blazes have killed at least four civilians. A Pacific Gas & Electric worker and a helicopter pilot also died in the fires.

More than 12,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, with engines on the way from as far away as New Jersey and Maryland.

It's a good thing, because fire crews are stretched to the limits. Panicked homeowners do whatever they can to save every they have.



"I need to put out that fire i need to take care of the property. It's in my property." said one homeowner.

Evacuating is the smart move, but emotions take over, especially since this home has been the only safe place for much of the year.



"One problem that comes with evacuation orders in a pandemic people are reluctant to go to shelters; they'd rather take their chances and stay behind." says NBC's Jennifer Bjorkland.



"We have firefighters out there trying to do perimeter control that are being taken away from that effort in order to affect those rescues and make sure everybody is safe." said Fire Chief Ian Larkin with the San Mateo/Santa Cruz Unit.

The collection of fires has burned more than 771,000 acres in total. They've created the worst air quality in the world. NASA capture images of a smoke plume stretching nearly 600-miles.



"….I can't get enough oxygen, especially with this mask." said Sonbol Molavi, from Pleasonton, California.

Crews have been battling the fires for the better part of a week, yet containment remains at ten-percent, at best.



"These fires are stretching our resources, stressing our personnel. We have over 12k firefighters actively working to suppress these larger complex fires." said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)