Technical problems cause delay in California test results tally

California News

Issue raises questions about accuracy of recent data

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A technical problem is causing a lag in the tally of California's coronavirus test results. And that delay is casting doubts on the accuracy of recent data.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly made the announcement Tuesday. Dr. Ghaly said, in recent days, electronic lab reports haven't provided the state with a full count of new cases.

Recent reports show a decline in new cases. However, it now appears new cases are being under-reported because of the technical glitch. That's not only creating an illusion of fewer cases, it's also impeding efforts to track the spread of the virus.

The latest daily report shows 4,526 new cases. That's the lowest number of new cases in California in more than six-weeks.

The state's data page now carries a disclaimer about the glitch. No word on when the technical issue will be resolved.