Hair stylists and barbers ask governor to cut them a break

California News

Salons want to move operations outdoors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After a second shutdown due to coronavirus, some California hair stylists and barbers are asking Governor Gavin Newsom to cut them a break.

Many say their businesses won't survive another extended closure. That's why the Professional Beauty Federation of California sent Newsom a letter Thursday asking to be allowed to operate outside.

Some salons in Orange County have already moved operations into their parking lots, even though its a violation of state cosmetology laws. One state assemblyman says it would be easy for the governor to lift that rule.

"If we don't get a remedy this industry, then these salons and this barbers and these individuals are going to be future thrown into this really dark hole." says Jim Patterson, a Republican from Fresno.

Gov. Newsom order salons, gyms, bars, and other businesses to close again Monday. He also called a halt to indoor dining, and shut down zoos and museums. Newsom called for the closures after statewide coronavirus cases began trending upward again.