Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 88 charges

California News

Long list of crimes include dozens of rapes and 13 murders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The so-called "Golden State Killer" pleaded guilty to a total of 88 crimes Monday in a Sacramento courtroom.

Joseph James DeAngelo is charged with 13 counts of first degree murder. Prosecutors say DeAngelo also committed more than 50 rapes northern California in the 1970's and 1980's.

Detectives literally spent decades investigating scores of cases, and searching for the notorious rapist and murder. DNA evidence finally led to DeAngelo's arrest in 2018.

"The defendant is admitting to all of the murders alleged against him as first-degree murders. The defendant is admitting to all other charged crimes, and uncharged crimes that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, that are known at this time, alleged against him." Santa Barbara prosecutor Kelly Duncan told the court Monday.

The plea will prevent DeAngelo from facing the death penalty. However, he still faces life in prison when sentenced in August.