CBP takes new measures amid coronavirus pandemic

California News



CALEXICO, CA. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security reports that 160 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Bringing to question what is Customs and Border Protection doing to ensure their safety as well as that of the public?

CBP officer Vincent Salgado in Calexico says that ensuring the safety of their employees is essential especially during these times.

"Some measures that we're taking here at the port to make sure the employees stay safe is the protective equipment that they’re utilizing such as facial masks to make sure there’s some type of barrier, the goggles when necessary. We’re also making sure that social distancing is practiced not only with the employees they encounter but with the travelers," said Salgado.

Vincent also says that there have been proposed measures to reduce the officer exposure however they were met with some resistance from the federal government that the CBP union is working through.

"We’ve also tried to adhere to a different work schedule to reduce the amount of time and exposure they have at the worksite which would have incorporated weather and safety leave and that happened Friday and unfortunately, it was taken away Monday."

The U.S and Mexico port of entry has also seen a significant decrease in travelers and Vincent says this helps flatten the curve.