Unemployment in Imperial County remains high for January

California Unemployment continues with a record low

YUMA, Ariz. - (KYMA, KECYTV) Unemployment numbers for the state of California hit 3.9 percent in January despite maintaining a higher rate in the Imperial County.

The unemployment rate in Imperial County is at 18.8 percent.

Employers in the Golden State added more than 21,000 non-farm jobs as record job expansion continued.

The number of unemployed Californians is the lowest since 1989, despite a growing population.

Educational and Health Services saw the most gain.