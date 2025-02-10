Two people injured during 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were injured during the final day of the 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, according to a press release.

The press release says a bucking horse jumped the arena fence, injuring two audience members during Sunday's performance.

One person was taken to the hospital while the horse was not injured and "pick-up men were able to return the horse promptly to the arena," according to the press release.

The press release then adds, "No further information is available."