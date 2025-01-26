YFD responds to brush fire, no injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m., in the area of N. 12th Avenue and W. Colorado Street, "near the west wetlands."

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

YFD says when Yuma Engine 1 arrived, they found a "small fire actively burning" in a brush, prompting YE01 to perform a "quick attack, knocking down the fire and called for additional resources."

YFD then says Yuma Engine 3 arrived with both Water Tender 1 and Ranger 11 as both vehicles "are specialty apparatus that offer capabilities outside those of a standard engine company."

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

From there, YFD says, "Crews from both engine companies were able to get the fire under control and limit the growth to the area of origin."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has yet-to-be determined, YFD says.