Two dead, one injured in shooting at Antioch High School

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Nashville says two people have died while one person was injured following a shooting at Antioch High School.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) says a 17-year-old boy shot at two girls before fatally shooting himself. Police say one of the girls died while the other was taken to the hospital with an injury.

Police also say the shootings occurred in the cafeteria and the situation is now reportedly contained. However, access to the school has been shut down by police.

Meanwhile, students are being bused to a nearby hospital to be reunited with their families.