Local authorities respond to active shooting situation

UPDATE (1:55 P.M.) - The Yuma Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff's Office are telling people it's going to be a while before they can go home.

UPDATE (1:30 P.M.) - A reporter at the scene says there is a SWAT team present and there's also some smoke coming from a home in the area. No idea exactly if the smoke is due to a fire or teargas.

Neighbor Mark Larsen says he heard about 10 to 12 shots fired but was not sure where exactly they came from.

Heavy law enforcement activity off of Avenue 10E and 36th Place in the Foothills. Courtesy KYMA.

Other neighbors we spoke with say they heard shots fired before police arrived.

It appears there are at least two people detained.

We have confirmed that the Yuma County Sheriff's Office is overseeing this investigation and are waiting to get more details from them regarding this incident.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There's a heavy police presence in the area of Avenue 10E in the Foothills Wednesday afternoon.

According to a reporter on scene, the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are currently in the area after receiving reports of a shooting.

KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.