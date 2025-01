SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A growing brush fire prompted evacuation orders in San Diego County Tuesday.

The lilac brush fires sparked overnight. As of 5:00 a.m. Pacific, the blaze had grown to 80 acres and is 0% contained.

Evacuation orders were issued for the Bonsall area, and fire officials say the fire is threatening some structures.

Over 150 personnel, including six engines, are helping in the firefight.