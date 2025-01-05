ICFD battles brush fire, approximately seven acres burned

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said the fire was happening near Calipatria State Prison when in fact the fire's happening near Centinela State Prison, leading to this error.

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is on scene Sunday afternoon to battle a brush fire.

According to ICFD, the fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the river bottom area "involving heavy brush and spanning" approximately seven acres.

ICFD says 11 firefighting resources, including 24 personnel, were deployed to the area of Derrick and West Campbell Road in Seeley, south of Interstate 8 (I-8) and near Centinela State Prison, to contain the fire, and these include:

Holtville Fire Department (HFD)

Westmorland Fire Department (WFD)

NAF Fed Fire

Centinela State Prison Fire

Calexico Fire Department (CFD)

El Centro Fire Department (ECFD)

"Their joint efforts have been instrumental in addressing the situation," ICFD says.

ICFD confirms that no structures are threatened and "crews are making steady progress in managing the fire."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.