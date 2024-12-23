Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO pleads not guilty

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally gunning down UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, pleaded not guilty Monday morning to New York state murder charges that branded him a terrorist.

The 26-year-old was escorted into a 13th-floor courtoom in the New York State Criminal Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, with a court officer on each arm, and a procession of a half dozen officers following him.

He was in handcuffs and shackles, and wore a burgundy sweater over a white collared shirt.

The 11-count indictment includes three murder charges, including murder as an act of terrorism. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monday's arraignment at New York State Criminal Court in Manhattan was the second court appearance in New York for Mangione since he was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The arrest came five days after the brazen, pre-dawn December 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where his company was gathering for an investor conference.

Mangione also faces a four-count federal criminal complaint charging him with stalking and killing Thompson. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to those charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ordered Mangione detained at a December 19 presentment on those charges.

More than two dozen members of the public sat in the audience of the courtroom where mangione was presented.

A small group of protesters had gathered outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse in sub-freezing temperatures expressing support for Mangione and anger at healthcare companies.