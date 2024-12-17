Man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder found guilty
SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee, was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday.
"We are satisfied with that verdict. Of course, we presented evidence that we thought substantiated a first degree murder conviction, but at the end of the day, the jury has weighed in with their verdict, and we respect what that is, and we do understand based on the facts how they might get there," said Brooke Jenkins, District Attorney for San Francisco.
Lee's violent death in San Francisco in April of 2023 shocked the tech community.
After seven days of deliberations, the jury handed down the verdict. It means the 12 jurors were unanimous in voting not guilty of first-degree murder.
Momeni now faces 16 years to life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Both Lee's and Momeni's family members spoke after the verdict hearing.
"We're happy that Nima Momeni will not be on the streets, no longer has the opportunity to harm anybody else in this world.
This has been one of the most difficult weeks of our lives that was preceded by the next most difficult week of our lives, which was preceded by the next most difficult weeks of our lives and all the way back for the last 18 months. This has been an extremely hard process to be able to try and get through and to do just live through, right. We're happy this part's over, right. We're happy it's a guilty verdict."
Tim Oliver Lee, Bob Lee's brother
"Well, definitely, it's very disappointing and but I should first say my deepest condolences to the family. This is difficult time for everyone. We both are victims.
This is their decision. My son is not such a thing, such a person. He's the kindest person. Every mother would love to have a son like him. I know my son, and he never does that. So.. but this is not a fair trial, and we will stand and we will continue."
Mahnaz Tayarani, Nima Momeni's mother