Man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder found guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee, was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday.

"We are satisfied with that verdict. Of course, we presented evidence that we thought substantiated a first degree murder conviction, but at the end of the day, the jury has weighed in with their verdict, and we respect what that is, and we do understand based on the facts how they might get there," said Brooke Jenkins, District Attorney for San Francisco.

Lee's violent death in San Francisco in April of 2023 shocked the tech community.

After seven days of deliberations, the jury handed down the verdict. It means the 12 jurors were unanimous in voting not guilty of first-degree murder.

Momeni now faces 16 years to life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Both Lee's and Momeni's family members spoke after the verdict hearing.