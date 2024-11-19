Two trailers and a vehicle caught on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) responded to a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the fire took place at around 3:00am in the area of W. 5th Street and S. May Avenue.

RMFD says when fire crews arrived, they found "a trailer fully involved along with a vehicle fully involved," adding that the fire was "quickly spreading to another trailer."

From there, RMFD says crews "quickly deployed multiple hose lines" and tried to put out the fire, but the fire caught the second trailer.

Finally, RMFD says crews put out the fire and "contained the two trailers and vehicle," with one occupant being taken to Onvida Health with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, RMFD says.