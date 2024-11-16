Library of Congress email systems hacked

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An adversary hacked the email systems of the Library of Congress recently, according to a notification just sent to some Congressional offices and obtained by NBC News.

It said information was compromised in emails during the timeframe of January to September of this year.

At this point, it is not clear who the adversary is, and an investigation within law enforcement and in the Capitol is ongoing.

The library added that it has mitigated the vulnerability that the adversary used to access the environment and has taken measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The library provides Congress with research to inform the legislative process and manages the world's largest collection of books, recordings, photographs and more.