YFD responds to strong smell of ammonia

Yuma Fire Department
By ,
today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a strong smell of ammonia along the Gila Ridge road corridor Thursday night.

In a press release, YFD responded at around 7:30pm, and when Yuma Engine 5 arrived, they found "an active leak with onsite personnel attempting to mitigate it," prompting themselves to upgrade the call "to include a hazardous materials response," which included the following resources:

  • Yuma Duty Chief 1
  • Special Operations Unit
  • Multiple engine companies

YFD says Yuma Engine 2 was assigned as a "recon" group and entered a building "to locate the leak and gather information."

While personnel stopped the liquid ammonia leak, YFD said the ammonia vapor leak remained, leading them to launch a drone "with video capability to confirm which valves needed to be shut to secure the vapor leak."

Courtesy: Yuma Fire Department

After the valves were identified, YFD says crews prepared to enter the "hot zone" by donning protective equipment "to include self-contained breathing apparatus to prevent exposure to the hazardous environment."

However, YFD says crews were placed in a decontamination system to clean them after they left the building.

Then, YFD says Yuma Hazardous Materials Technicians then entered the area and secured "the necessary valves to stop the leaking of ammonia."

No injuries to YFD personnel was reported, but two personnel from the company were exposed to the ammonia. However, YFD says they refused transport after a medical evaluation.

