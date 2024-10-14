Skip to Content
Breaking News

YPD recovers body of man who accidentally drowned

Google Maps
By ,
today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:12 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon after entering a canal for unknown reasons.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they responded to call at around 12:33pm in response to a body located in a canal in the area of South Avenue 9E.

YPD says the man "entered the canal for unknown reasons and did not make it back out." The body was found by a passerby who then called the police.

YPD further says there was no evidence of foul play.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Accidental-Drowning-24-58788Download

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content