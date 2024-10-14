YPD recovers body of man who accidentally drowned

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon after entering a canal for unknown reasons.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), they responded to call at around 12:33pm in response to a body located in a canal in the area of South Avenue 9E.

YPD says the man "entered the canal for unknown reasons and did not make it back out." The body was found by a passerby who then called the police.

YPD further says there was no evidence of foul play.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.