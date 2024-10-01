YFD and MCAS Fire Department respond to commercial fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Fire Department responded to a commericial fire Sunday night.

In a press release, the fire happened at around 7:00pm in the area of South Florence Lane, with MCAS personnel arriving first.

YFD says once MCAS gained entry "through a roll up door," they found a "large bundle of linen products on fire under an awning," which YFD says was kept under control with the "activation of the one sprinkler head," preventing any further damage to the building.

YFD further says their fire personnel "secured the water supply to the sprinklers system and disarmed the alarm system after extinguishment."

From there, YFD determined the origin of the fire "appeared to be in a bin of soiled linen," but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fortunately, YFD says no injuries were reported and "business operations were not disrupted."