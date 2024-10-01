One teen arrested for aggravated assault at Yuma High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has arrested a teen for aggravated assault Tuesday morning.

In a press release, the incident happened at around 7:30am when a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Yuma High School "was informed about a student having a machete" by four students who "ran from the cafeteria bathroom" after the student displayed the machete towards them.

YPD says the SRO learned the student escaped through the front doors of the school, but the machete was found outside the school and the student was found back on the campus.

After that, YPD says the student, 14, was "quickly taken into custody and removed from campus," and was then booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center "for felony and misdemeanor offenses."