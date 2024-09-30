Verizon Wireless customers report outage

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Verizon Wireless customers across the country reported outages Monday morning, including the Desert Southwest.

According to the website Downdetector, the Verizon outages started 5:13am Pacific, with only 161 customers throughout the nation reporting the outage, but as of 8:13am Pacific, 103,665 customers across the country reported the outage.

Downdetector also says the most reported locations experiencing the outage include the following cities:

Chicago

Indianapolis

Minneapolis

Phoenix

Cincinnati

Columbus

Denver

Omaha

Seattle

Two customers in the Phoenix area, according to a Downdetector chart, first reported the outage at around 5:30am, but as of 8:27am Pacific, 2,628 customers in the Phoenix area reported the outage.

To view the outage map of other cities in America dealing with the outage, click here, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.