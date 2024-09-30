Dikembe Mutombo, Basketball Hall of Famer, dead at 58

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history, Dikembe Mutombo, has died.

Mutombo's Hall of Fame career covered 18 seasons where he was named the league's defensive player of the year four times.

The seven-foot-two-inch center out of Georgetown was known on the court for defensive presence and his famous "finger wag" while off the court he impacted many with his humanitarian work.

In 1997, he created the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation focused on improving health, education and quality of life in his home country of the congo.

He was the NBA's first global ambassador.

He died Monday after a battle with brain cancer, which he was diagnosed in 2022. He was surrounded by his wife and family when he passed.

Mutombo was 58-years-old.