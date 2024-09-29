Singer and actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Legendary songwriter, singer and actor Kris Kristofferson has died. A family spokeswoman says he died at his home in Hawaii.

A few of his well-known songs include "Help Me Make It Through the Night" and "Me and Bobby McGee."

His song "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" was performed by Johnny Cash, and the Country Music Association (CMA) named it the song of the year in 1970.

He won the Golden Globes' Best Performance by an Actor award in 1977 for his performance in the movie "A Star is Born," in which he portrayed an aging music star opposite an up-and-coming star portrayed by Barbra Streisand.

Kristofferson was 88-years-old and is survived by his wife Lisa, eight children and seven grandchildren.