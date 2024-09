PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bus crashed in downtown Phoenix Saturday, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but authorities say no other vehicles were involved.

They also say 23 people were on the bus.

Most were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has confirmed one person died.

The crash blocked multiple lanes of traffic for hours.