House near Salton Sea caught on fire, deemed a total loss
SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters responded to a house fire near the Salton Sea Wednesday.
According to the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), they believe that the fire may have started at the end of the house.
It is not clear if it was a bedroom, a storage room or any room in the house that caused the fire, but ICFD says the house is a total loss.
ICFD further says the house was completely empty. However, the owner came home during the fire, and said to ICFD that he has a cat, but when ICFD entered the home after putting out the fire, they did not find the cat.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news.