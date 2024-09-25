Skip to Content
House near Salton Sea caught on fire, deemed a total loss

Imperial County Fire Department
By
today at 11:00 AM
Published 11:51 AM

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters responded to a house fire near the Salton Sea Wednesday.

According to the Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), they believe that the fire may have started at the end of the house.

Courtesy: Imperial County Fire Department
It is not clear if it was a bedroom, a storage room or any room in the house that caused the fire, but ICFD says the house is a total loss.

ICFD further says the house was completely empty. However, the owner came home during the fire, and said to ICFD that he has a cat, but when ICFD entered the home after putting out the fire, they did not find the cat.

Courtesy: Imperial County Fire Department
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news.

