Palm trees and mobile home caught on fire, no injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of palm trees catching on fire.

In a press release, the fire happened before 2:00am Monday at a trailer park in the area of 21st Drive and 12th Street.

YFD says when Yuma Engine 4 (YE04) arrived at the location, they reported "heavy fire involvement of palm treets and a mobile home," leading them to head to the double wide mobile home, located in the area of Dora Avenue.

YFD also says, "Access was limited due to a dead cul-de-sac," and Yuma Duty Chief 1 (YDC1) established an "Incident Action Plan as a defense fire attack, prioritizing protection of surrounding homes."

In addition, YFD says fire crews "began an aggressive fire attack from the surrounding areas" which lead to the fire being under control 30 minutes later.

While there were no injuries reported, YFD says their Community Risk Reduction Division is investigating the cause of the fire.