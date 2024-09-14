Rural Metro rescues three people following car crash

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Saturday evening after getting injured following a car crash.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD), the crash happened in the area of 24th Street and Somerton Avenue at around 6:30pm.

Rural Metro says once crews arrived, they soon extracted three people that were stuck inside a car. Following the extraction, the three people were taken to YRMC.

