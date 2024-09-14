Skip to Content
Rural Metro rescues three people following car crash

Rural Metro
today at 8:02 PM
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three people were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Saturday evening after getting injured following a car crash.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD), the crash happened in the area of 24th Street and Somerton Avenue at around 6:30pm.

Courtesy: Rural Metro Fire Department

Rural Metro says once crews arrived, they soon extracted three people that were stuck inside a car. Following the extraction, the three people were taken to YRMC.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
