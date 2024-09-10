One person injured in Omaha school shooting, suspect in custody.

UPDATE (12:03 PM): According to OPD, the victim was a 15-year-old student who was in critical condition when she was found inside the school, and that the shooting was an isolated incident between two students.

The school, according to OPS, went into lockdown at around 12:30pm Central after authorities received a report of the shooting.

In addition, OPD says the suspect, "also believed to be a student," was taken into custody before 1:00pm Central after he was found in the area of 80th and Bauman Streets.

OPD, in a post on X, also says reunification has stated.

OMAHA, Neb. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are responding to a school shooting at Omaha Northwest High School Tuesday.

Omaha Police Dispatch confirmed there is one victim at the school who was critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

Officers searched for the shooter, but did not give a description of the suspect. However, the Omaha Police Department (OPD) said, in a post on X, they have the alleged shooter in custody.

A police helicopter was seen circling the area, and crime-scene tape has been put up on the campus.

According to an alert from Omaha Public Schools (OPS), Northwest High lifted the lockdown at 1:30pm Central, with OPD following up that the school was secured.

Omaha police said the reunification area for parents and students will be at the football stadium west of the school.

"Our department sent a wireless emergency alert to the surrounding area of Northwest High School to communicate police presence and there is no public safety threat at this time," OPD said in an updated post on X.

According to sources, both the school district and police urged patience as they work to reunite students with their families.

OPS issued the following steps about how students will be released:

Students who ride buses will be transported from campus first.

Once that is complete, students who do not ride the bus each day will be released to families who are on site.

Students who walk or drive themselves to school each day will then be released.

