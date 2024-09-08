30 people injured after a pickup truck crashes into an Arizona restaurant

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Arizona, injuring 30 people.

Police say it happened Saturday night at the Elks Lodge in Apache Junction.

They say 15 people were hospitalized. One person is in critical but stable condition. The others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police arrested the 73-year-old driver of the pickup truck. They say "alcohol was a factor" in the crash.