Skip to Content
Breaking News

30 people injured after a pickup truck crashes into an Arizona restaurant

By , ,
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:57 PM

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Arizona, injuring 30 people.

Police say it happened Saturday night at the Elks Lodge in Apache Junction.

They say 15 people were hospitalized. One person is in critical but stable condition. The others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police arrested the 73-year-old driver of the pickup truck. They say "alcohol was a factor" in the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content