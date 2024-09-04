Two police officers injured during shooting in Phoenix

UPDATE (2:19 PM): The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) has released the identity of the man accused of shooting two officers in Downtown Phoenix.

Police say 41-year-old Saul Bal is now behind bars.

12News in Phoenix reports that he has a drug-related convictions throughout Arizona, including Yuma County.

He's now facing two attempted murder charges in connection with Tuesday night's shooting.

One officer is in critical condition while the other officer is stable as officials say the latter was saved by his ballistic bullet.

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two police officers were injured during a shooting in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.

The two police officers spotted an individual who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle. The suspect fled and the officers gave chase and were fired upon.

One officer was saved from serious injury because he was wearing his ballistic vest, but the other is in critical condition.

Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

"We are committed to completing a thorough investigation and holding all those accountable for this heinous act and we will do that," said Chief Mike Sullivan with the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).