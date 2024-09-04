Two dead, four injured in Georgia school shooting

WINDER, Ga. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Police are responding to a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, just outside Atlanta.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirms one suspect is in custody and, according to sources, two people are dead and four people are injured.

According to a source at a local hospital, they are receiving patients with gunshots wounds.

There were ambulances and a large police presence at the school, and at least one medical helicopter airlifted a patient out.

An FBI spokesperson said agents responded to the school to assist local law enforcement.

The school was reportedly initially placed on hard lockdown. The Barrow County School System said students were cleared to leave the building and parents were notified to pick them up.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp directed resources to the school to assist with the response.