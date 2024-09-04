Teen suspect accused of shooting 49ers rookie charged

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The 17-year-old suspect accused of shooting 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery in San Francisco last Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, the district attorney's office announced Tuesday.

"We have filed attempted murder, including allegations of personal discharge of a firearm and personal and intentional discharge of that firearm," said Brooke Jenkins, District Attorney for San Francisco.

Jenkins announced the major charges against the teenage suspect in Saturday afternoon's shooting of 49er Ricky Pearsall in Union Square.

The 17-year-old suspect, from Tracy, is scheduled to be arraigned at the city's Youth Guidance Center, but he still could be tried as an adult.

Jenkins is considering requesting a transfer hearing that could move this case to adult court if a judge agrees that the juvenile system would not be equipped to rehabilitate the minor.

"I have attempted to make it clear that there will be accountability when people commit crimes, most certainly serious crimes of this nature," Jenkins shared.

Mayor London Breed is fending off criticism for what she calls the "terrible and rare" shooting by saying the public safety policy in Union Square actually worked.

"A police officer rendered aid. They were able to [apprehend and arrest] the suspect [and] recover the weapon. It happened exactly how it should based on the resources that we have in the downtown Union Square area," Breed remarked.

"Nothing short of miraculous that he came out of this as good as he did. I'm so, so grateful that everything worked out the way it did," said John Lynch, General Manager for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lynch says the bullet went through Pearsall's chest and out his back without hitting any vital nerves or organs. In fact, Pearsall was able to facetime his teammates Saturday night just hours after the shooting, during their annual preseason team party.

"By the grace of God, he's still here with us. We're praying for him. We love him and just wish him a speedy recovering," said Brandon Aiyk, receiver for the 49ers.

The 49ers say Pearsall was in Union Square on Saturday shopping for luggage to use for the team's away games.

As a precaution, Pearsall has been placed on the reserve/non football injury list, which means he'll be out at least the next four weeks, including the season opener against the New York Jets on Monday.

"He's going to need that time physically. He's going to need that time emotionally, mentally. He was disappointed, but understood that we put him on that list and what that entails," Lynch spoke.

The district attorney is prevented from giving much information at all about the suspect because he is a teenager.

As for the investigation, Jenkins says it is still unclear if anyone else was involved in this shooting, or if it was gang related.