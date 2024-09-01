Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, shot during an attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NFL star Ricky Pearsall was shot during an attempted robbery in San Francisco Saturday.

Mayor London Breed confirmed the incident on social media, and said that the attack took place in the Union Square community in the center of downtown.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3:37pm, and found two people who had been injured after an altercation. One of the people was the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver while the other was the attempted robber.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin's office confirmed that Pearsall was shot, but is in stable condition.

The suspect, identified by authorities as a 17-year-old boy from Tracy, California, is in custody and charges are pending at this time.

During a press conference, officials noted that the city will not tolerate such acts and those who commit crimes in the city will be held accountable.