Six people shot during West Indian Parade in New York

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Six people were shot as a result of a dispute at West Indian American Day celebrations in New York.

Police in Brooklyn say a gunman stood up on a parade barrier and opened fire into the crowd of thousands.

An New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson says the parade doesn't appear to be the target of the shooting.

Police are still inviestigating what led up to the shooting, which has left at least two people in critical condition.

Police say the parade and other festivities will go on.

"Multiple cops working very hard this weekend and working very hard today to keep this community and keep this parade safe and we'll be out here until the wee hours of the morning doing that- just that. Working hard keeping this community safe," said John Chell, Chief of Patrol with the NYPD.

The annual parade is one of the world's largest gatherings of the Caribbean Diaspora.

Hundreds of thousands of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants have settled in Brooklyn, which began hosting the parade in the 1960s.