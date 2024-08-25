Skip to Content
Body of the missing hiker found, investigation ongoing

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The body of Chenoa Nickerson was found late Sunday morning.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, Nickerson, a 33-year-old woman from Gilbert, Arizona, was found "by a a commercial river trip near river mile 176 in the Colorado River."

The press release says park rangers "responded and recovered the body," which was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The press release also says Nickerson was reported missing "following a flash flood that struck Havasu Canyon" on Thursday, and she was last seen "100 yards above the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River."

After she was reported missing, the press release says the National Park Service (NPS) "conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation."

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner, according to the press release, are conducting an investigation into the incident, and "no information is available at this time."

