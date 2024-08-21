Skip to Content
YPD received arrest warrant from Michigan police for Yuma man

today at 5:59 PM
Published 6:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says they received information from Michigan authorities on Monday.

In a press release, the Auburn Hills Police Department (AHPD) sent YPD an arrest warrant, "with full extradition," regarding a sexual offense that occurred in Auburn Hills, Michigan "on or about August 14, 2024."

YPD says detectives with AHPD believed the suspect, a 36-year-old man, resided in Yuma and requested their assistance in locating him.

YPD further says they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate and arrest the suspect, residing in the area of 1st Avenue and 18th Street on Tuesday.

The suspect, according to YPD, was then booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Center.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Skip to content