Missing person: Esmeralda Chavez-Avalos

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is issuing a missing person notification.

In a press release, YCSO received a report Tuesday, at around 10:45pm, regarding an injured man in the area of South Elena Drive and East 34th Street.

When the deputies arrived, YCSO said they found the man suffering an injury to his hand, was said to be "uncooperative during questioning" and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) "by Rural Metro for medical treatment."

YCSO also says the deputies found evidence at the scene, which led them "to a residence" where a suspected incident took place. Deputies were said to have checked out the residence and found "no other injured parties."

However, the man's girlfriend and newborn child were missing, and "continuous efforts to locate them have been unsuccessful," according to YCSO.

YCSO has identified the missing person as 39-year-old Esmeralda Chavez-Avalos of Yuma, and was last seen at her residence at around 7:45pm Tuesday, and her newborn child is a girl that around 10-days-old.

Chavez-Avalos, according to YCSO, is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, has light brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen "wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and blue jeans with several rips on the front of them."

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Chavez-Avalos, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.