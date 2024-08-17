Vehicle crashes into a brick wall, minor injuries reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle crashed into a brick wall late Saturday morning, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the crash happened at the intersection between 36th Street and Mississippi Avenue.

YPD says, "The vehicle lost control and collided with the roadway." YPD also says minor injuries were reported and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.