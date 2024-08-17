Skip to Content
Breaking News

Vehicle crashes into a brick wall, minor injuries reported

KYMA
By , ,
today at 12:59 PM
Published 2:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A vehicle crashed into a brick wall late Saturday morning, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the crash happened at the intersection between 36th Street and Mississippi Avenue.

YPD says, "The vehicle lost control and collided with the roadway." YPD also says minor injuries were reported and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Samuel Kirk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content