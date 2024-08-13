YCSO investigates forged signatures on recall petition

CITY OF SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating forged signatures on a recall petition.

In a press release, YCSO was contacted by the Yuma County Recorder's Office on February 2, 2024 regarding the forged signatures.

After that, YCSO says the recall petition submitted to the Recorder's Office was to recall Gadsden School District's Board President, and that the case was assigned to their Criminal Investigations Bureau "for further follow-up."

YCSO says the petition had a total of 895 signatures, and only 135 of the signatures were accepted by the Recorder's Office.

The other 760 signatures, according to YCSO, were rejected "for various reasons," including duplicated signatures.

YCSO says investigators began a follow-up late last month to confirm with those who had signed the petition that their signature was theirs, and said, "This was not done at polling stations, but at residential addresses of individuals identified on the recall petition by plain clothes Investigators."

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.