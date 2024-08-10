Skip to Content
NWS issues dust storm warning alert for Desert Southwest

Published 4:19 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an dust storm warning alert Saturday afternoon.

According to the alert, the areas affected by the warning include Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, and Wellton.

The alert says to be ready for "sudden drop in zero visibility," and are asking drivers to "pull aside" and "stay alive."

"When visibility drops, pull far off the road and put your vehicle in park," NWS says along with turning off your lights and keeping your foot off the brake.

NWS also says infants, the elderly and people with respiratory issues are urged to take precautions.

According to NWS, the alert will last until 4:45pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

