SCOTUS rejects Missouri attorney general’s lawsuit

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit brought by Missouri's attorney general to lift the gag order in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money case and delay his sentencing.

Missouri's Republican Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, attempted to file the lawsuit against New York last month.

He claimed the gag order violates the first amendment rights of the voters in his state because they are unable to hear Trump speak.

New York Attorney General Letitia James argued allowing Missouri to file the suit would permit a "dangerous end-run" around Trump's court proceedings.

The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit without comment. However, the brief order noted Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have allowed the lawsuit to be filed, but "would not grant other relief."

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced next month after being convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to hush money payments to an adult film star.