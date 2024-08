LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said a woman was stabbed to death inside a Walmart store Monday in Lake Elsinore, California, according to KCBS.

KCBS says the victim was found somewhere inside the store and died at the scene.

Deputies were called out around 7:00am for reports of a man with a deadly weapon, according to KCBS.

A suspect was taken into custody, KCBS says.