Bangladesh prime minister resigns, Army to form interim government

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned. It comes after anti-government protesters stormed her residence, capping weeks of demonstrations.

At a news conference earlier Monday, Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman announced the PM's resignation and said Bangladesh's military now plans to form an interim government.

"Whatever demands you have, we will fulfill and bring back peace to the nation. Please help us in this...Stay away from violence," the Army Chief said. He added that "the military will not fire at anyone. The police will not fire at anyone. I have given orders."

Army Chief Zaman said, "The students now have to maintain peace and help us."

It follows reports Monday that police and the military attacked protesters and used tear gas to disperse large crowds gathered in the capitol.

A fixer on the ground tells CNN that one protester was shot in the head.