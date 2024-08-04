Small plane in California crashes into a building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small plane made an emergency landing at a golf course near Sacramento Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the single engine piper experienced engine failure shortly after take off from McClelland Airfield.

The pilot saw the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex and brought the plane down with a belly landing.

After skidding into the grass, and across pavement, the plane eventually came to rest against the pro shop.

Thankfully, the pilot only had minor injuries and was able to walk away from the incident and no one on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.